Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

