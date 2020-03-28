6,187 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth $2,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,186 shares of company stock worth $209,496. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 113.56%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

