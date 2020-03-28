Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $208,000 Investment in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Titan International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,426 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 881,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWI opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.27. Titan International Inc has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Titan International news, Director Gary L. Cowger acquired 42,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

