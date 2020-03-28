4,408 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 760,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,773,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,982,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

