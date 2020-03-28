Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 64,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.52 and a beta of 0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

