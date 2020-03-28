Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

VEEV opened at $145.55 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,264 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

