Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 549,881 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 538,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 330,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,045,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,896 shares in the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

