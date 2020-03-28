Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $175.22 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

