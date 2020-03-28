Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.