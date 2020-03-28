Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $11.59 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

