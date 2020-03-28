Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 167,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 87,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

