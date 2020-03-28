Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Beigene were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $125.52 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.19.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. Beigene’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.