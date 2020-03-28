Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.94 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,426.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $93,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

