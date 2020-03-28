Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 1,600 ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 288,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.