Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 10,846 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

