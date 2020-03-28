Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 4,357 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

