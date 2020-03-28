Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 1,749.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average of $178.05. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -373.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

