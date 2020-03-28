Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 613,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $11,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,858,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

