Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Hold

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward H. Ross purchased 4,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 5,950 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $71,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.