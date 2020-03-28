First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.08.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 45.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

