Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) EVP Buys $20,400.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) EVP Andrew P. Slifka acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.