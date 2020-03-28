Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. FIX upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $768.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $3,049,271.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,420 shares of company stock worth $9,735,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

