Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,345,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

