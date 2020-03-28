Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.26. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,088 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

