8,531 Shares in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSFL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the third quarter worth $657,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centerstate Bank news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 3,300 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,108.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CSFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.07. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

