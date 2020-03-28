Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.97) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $190,967. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

