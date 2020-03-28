Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $727.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

