11,120 Shares in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rockwell Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $151.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

