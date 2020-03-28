Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFNX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfenex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Pfenex by 1,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 413,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 388,349 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1,043.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 201.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pfenex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $8.80 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.