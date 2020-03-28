Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

NYSE:DELL opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.