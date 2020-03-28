Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,888,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Axos Financial by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

