Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $39.65 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

