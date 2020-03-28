Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,922 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after buying an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $12.84 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $527,898. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

