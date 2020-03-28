Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,361,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $901.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Munch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,645 shares of company stock worth $610,043. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

