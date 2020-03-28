Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $39.23.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

