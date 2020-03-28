Bamco Inc. NY Sells 112,437 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,437 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $24.49 on Friday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,040.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

