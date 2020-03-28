Axa Increases Stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Axa raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,838 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 22,173,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after buying an additional 10,875,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after buying an additional 9,435,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after buying an additional 6,095,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 5,915,516 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

