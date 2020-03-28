906 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $239.75 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

