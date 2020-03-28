Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 475 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,562,210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,251,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

