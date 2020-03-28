Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,001,693 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $71,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Caretrust REIT Inc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

