Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.75% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $70,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

