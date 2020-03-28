Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 638,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $68,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Covanta by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

