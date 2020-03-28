Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,531 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

