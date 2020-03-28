Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

RBC opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.