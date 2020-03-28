Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Trueblue worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti upgraded Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trueblue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

TBI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $501.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.