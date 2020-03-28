Bank of Montreal Can Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PetIQ by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ opened at $21.45 on Friday. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 over the last three months. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.