AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 219.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.