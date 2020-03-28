Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,867,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of WPX Energy worth $66,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 418.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 732,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,285,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WPX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.