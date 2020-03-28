NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,077 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $34.64 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.