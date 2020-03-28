Axa Acquires 2,926 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Axa boosted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in AON were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

Shares of AON opened at $165.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

